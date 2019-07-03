Gulfport Energy (GPOR) EPS Estimated At $0.24; Biocept (BIOC) Shorts Lowered By 76.18%

Analysts expect Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. GPOR’s profit would be $38.24M giving it 4.67 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 2.12M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) had a decrease of 76.18% in short interest. BIOC’s SI was 466,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 76.18% from 1.96M shares previously. With 1.89 million avg volume, 0 days are for Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s short sellers to cover BIOC’s short positions. The SI to Biocept Inc’s float is 16.76%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 300,459 shares traded. Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has declined 87.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOC News: 20/03/2018 Biocept to Present Recent Advances in Biomarker Identification from Liquid Biopsies at GTCbio’s 11th Biomarker Summit; 29/03/2018 – Biocept Obtains Patent for its Target Selector Molecular Biomarker Technology in China; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 28/03/2018 – Biocept 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 29/03/2018 – BIOCEPT GETS PATENT FOR MOLECULAR BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Biocept 4Q Loss $5.67M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 51,166 shares stake. Prudential Financial owns 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Portolan Cap Management holds 1.4% or 1.69M shares. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.05% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Point72 Asset Management L P invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 39,989 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited has invested 0.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Services Automobile Association invested in 45,711 shares. Stifel holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 11,597 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 267,525 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Meeder Asset holds 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 8,106 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $80,600 worth of stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $714.54 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.91 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Among 8 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, January 29. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, January 18. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company has market cap of $19.26 million. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma.

