Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.40 N/A 2.35 3.06 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.16 N/A 2.00 15.97

In table 1 we can see Gulfport Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gulfport Energy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gulfport Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Gulfport Energy Corporation is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 122.13% and an $8.13 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s consensus target price is $43, while its potential upside is 42.29%. Based on the results given earlier, Gulfport Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation was less bullish than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 10 of the 12 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.