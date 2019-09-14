Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 2.35 1.61 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gulfport Energy Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta indicates that Gulfport Energy Corporation is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 21.81% and an $3.63 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares and 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.