Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.35 N/A 2.35 1.61 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gulfport Energy Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 168.76% at a $8.13 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares and 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation was more bearish than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.