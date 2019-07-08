Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Since Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.50 N/A 2.35 3.06 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gulfport Energy Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gulfport Energy Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta means Gulfport Energy Corporation’s volatility is 19.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lilis Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Lilis Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $8.75, with potential upside of 95.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.9% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Lilis Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.