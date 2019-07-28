Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.36 N/A 2.35 3.06 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.13 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Gulfport Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gulfport Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 147.11% at a $8.13 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9.83, while its potential upside is 73.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gulfport Energy Corporation looks more robust than Kosmos Energy Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation was less bullish than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.