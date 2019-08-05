Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

This is a contrast between Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.37 N/A 2.35 1.61 Isramco Inc. 117 3.88 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Isramco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gulfport Energy Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Isramco Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gulfport Energy Corporation and Isramco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Isramco Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Isramco Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Isramco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $8.13, and a 148.62% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulfport Energy Corporation and Isramco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation has -42.29% weaker performance while Isramco Inc. has 1.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.