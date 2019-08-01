Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.42 N/A 2.35 3.06 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.63 N/A 0.28 15.04

Table 1 demonstrates Gulfport Energy Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation is presently more affordable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $8.13, while its potential upside is 115.08%. Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 75.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.