Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.34 N/A 2.35 1.61 Altus Midstream Company 5 7.44 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gulfport Energy Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Altus Midstream Company is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Altus Midstream Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Altus Midstream Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $8.13, with potential upside of 169.65%. On the other hand, Altus Midstream Company’s potential upside is 177.78% and its average price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Altus Midstream Company looks more robust than Gulfport Energy Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares and 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Altus Midstream Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Altus Midstream Company.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Altus Midstream Company.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.