Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparison side by side

Since Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 5 0.36 N/A 2.35 1.61 Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.25 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gulfport Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation is presently more affordable than Murphy Oil Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s beta is 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gulfport Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.08% and an $3.63 consensus price target. Murphy Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.83 consensus price target and a 16.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Murphy Oil Corporation is looking more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulfport Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.7% respectively. About 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation has -42.29% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.