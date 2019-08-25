Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gulfport Energy Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gulfport Energy Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gulfport Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gulfport Energy Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation N/A 6 1.61 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Gulfport Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

$7.65 is the average target price of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with a potential upside of 193.10%. The rivals have a potential upside of 87.02%. With higher possible upside potential for Gulfport Energy Corporation’s competitors, equities research analysts think Gulfport Energy Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gulfport Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation has -42.29% weaker performance while Gulfport Energy Corporation’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Gulfport Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s peers beat Gulfport Energy Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.