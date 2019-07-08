Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Comparing side by side

Since Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.52 N/A 2.35 3.06 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.57 N/A 0.97 8.34

Table 1 highlights Gulfport Energy Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Callon Petroleum Company’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Callon Petroleum Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 88.98%. Competitively the average price target of Callon Petroleum Company is $10.57, which is potential 62.87% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gulfport Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Callon Petroleum Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Callon Petroleum Company

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats Gulfport Energy Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.