Gulfport Energy – Common Stock (GPOR) Gets Credit Suisse Lower Rating; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Sentiment Is 1.02

Credit Suisse has decreased Gulfport Energy Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock to “Underperform” in a an analyst note sent to investors on Wednesday, 10 July. GPOR’s old rating was “Neutral”.

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 104 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 102 decreased and sold their positions in Gulfport Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 156.57 million shares, down from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 76 Increased: 67 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $711.29 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.89 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 3.40M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Natural Gas Recovers From Multi-Year Lows on Supply Data – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Gulfport Energy has $14 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 97.52% above currents $4.43 stock price. Gulfport Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Guggenheim. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.53M for 4.61 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity. $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) was bought by Wood David M..

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.13% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 5.08 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 9.73 million shares or 8.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 136,515 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.44% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 3.40M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 25/04/2018 – Moody's Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT'S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy