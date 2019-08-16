Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)

Both Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gulf Resources Inc.
|1
|98.05
|N/A
|-1.45
|0.00
|Urban Tea Inc.
|1
|0.19
|N/A
|-6.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gulf Resources Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gulf Resources Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gulf Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|-21.2%
|-20.6%
|Urban Tea Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gulf Resources Inc. and Urban Tea Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 0.71%. About 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gulf Resources Inc.
|-3.52%
|-7.28%
|-29.91%
|-20.53%
|-33.08%
|14.12%
|Urban Tea Inc.
|-14.49%
|-29.49%
|-76.75%
|-61.6%
|-58.84%
|-50.36%
For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. has 14.12% stronger performance while Urban Tea Inc. has -50.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Gulf Resources Inc. beats Urban Tea Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
