Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)

Both Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 98.05 N/A -1.45 0.00 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gulf Resources Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gulf Resources Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gulf Resources Inc. and Urban Tea Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 0.71%. About 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. has 14.12% stronger performance while Urban Tea Inc. has -50.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Gulf Resources Inc. beats Urban Tea Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.