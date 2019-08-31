Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 5.10 N/A -1.45 0.00 Chase Corporation 98 3.23 N/A 3.60 28.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gulf Resources Inc. and Chase Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Resources Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Chase Corporation’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gulf Resources Inc. is 34.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.9. The Current Ratio of rival Chase Corporation is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Gulf Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chase Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Chase Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Gulf Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Chase Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chase Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chase Corporation beats Gulf Resources Inc.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.