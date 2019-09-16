Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Contrasting side by side

Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 5.85 N/A -1.45 0.00 PolyOne Corporation 30 0.76 N/A 1.86 17.66

Table 1 demonstrates Gulf Resources Inc. and PolyOne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gulf Resources Inc. and PolyOne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Resources Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PolyOne Corporation’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

34.9 and 34.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulf Resources Inc. Its rival PolyOne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Gulf Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gulf Resources Inc. and PolyOne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

PolyOne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 average target price and a -3.69% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares and 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation shares. Gulf Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. has weaker performance than PolyOne Corporation

Summary

PolyOne Corporation beats Gulf Resources Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.