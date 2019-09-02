Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) “Buy” Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt; With GBX 391.00 Target; Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Shorts Raised By 10.09%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) had an increase of 10.09% in short interest. SALT’s SI was 3.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.09% from 2.87 million shares previously. With 435,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s short sellers to cover SALT’s short positions. The SI to Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 240,064 shares traded. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 16.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 25/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Bulkers; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS REPORTS A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 17/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS INC – ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF ONE OF COMPANY’S ULTRAMAX VESSELS WITH AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel

In a research note issued to clients on today, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock. The price target suggests a potential upside of 65.68% from company’s last stock price.

More notable recent Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index sails to five-year high – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baltic Dry Index continues hot streak – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $458.85 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of gas and oil properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 519.09 million GBP. The company??s principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio. It also provides geological, geophysical, and engineering services.