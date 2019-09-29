Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 6 -0.37 12.58M -1.20 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.47 419.58M -4.41 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 201,926,163.72% -8.8% -7% TechnipFMC plc 1,712,571,428.57% -16.5% -7.4%

The Current Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival TechnipFMC plc is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TechnipFMC plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc’s potential upside is 22.54% and its average price target is $29.63.

Institutional investors held 69.3% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. shares and 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc shares. About 4.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while TechnipFMC plc has 40.65% stronger performance.

TechnipFMC plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.