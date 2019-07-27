Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

This is a contrast between Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 9 0.46 N/A -1.20 0.00 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.51 N/A 0.12 12.58

Table 1 demonstrates Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Profire Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.23. Profire Energy Inc. has a 2.08 beta and it is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. Its rival Profire Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 6.4 respectively. Profire Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Profire Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Profire Energy Inc. is $5, which is potential 254.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 45.5% respectively. 3.4% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Profire Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -0.24% -3.76% -12.81% 0.72% -15.18% 16.9% Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. was more bullish than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Profire Energy Inc. beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.