Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.37 N/A -1.20 0.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.33 N/A 1.45 5.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. had bearish trend while PermRock Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PermRock Royalty Trust beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.