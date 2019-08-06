Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.46 N/A -1.20 0.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 17 2.81 N/A 0.05 356.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7. Competitively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has 11.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is $24, which is potential 64.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 92.2%. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. was less bearish than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.