Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Since Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.34 N/A -1.20 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus target price and a 138.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 94.2% respectively. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.