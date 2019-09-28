Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) Reaches $5.59 Yearly Low; Willscot (WSC) Shorts Decreased By 2.6%

Willscot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) had a decrease of 2.6% in short interest. WSC’s SI was 4.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.6% from 4.95 million shares previously. With 515,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Willscot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)’s short sellers to cover WSC’s short positions. The SI to Willscot Corporation’s float is 9.21%. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 484,535 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) has declined 6.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WSC News: 03/05/2018 – WillScot Corp. 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $165 MLN AND $175 MLN; 15/03/2018 WILLSCOT CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $560 MLN AND $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Williams Scotsman to Participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – WillScot 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – WillScot 1Q Rev $134.8M; 03/05/2018 – WillScot Sees 2018 Rev $560M-$600M; 23/04/2018 – DJ WillScot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSC); 03/05/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.08; 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS WAS $125.4 MILLION

The stock of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.14 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.59 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $85.18 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $5.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.81 million less. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 728,871 shares traded or 1264.29% up from the average. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) has declined 22.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO BE INVITED BY GULF ISLAND FABRICATION TO NOMINATE 2 YET-TO-BE-IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication 1Q Rev $49.7M; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island’s Hldrs Overwhelmingly Support Reelection of the Board’s Nominees; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Calls for Gulf Island to Reduce Board Size and Lower Compensation for Board Members; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, PROPOSED TO SOME REPRESENTATIVES OF GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC THAT ITS BOARD BE REDUCED IN SIZE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island’s Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Reelection of the Board’s Nominees at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas South Yard for $55 Million; 20/04/2018 – PVAM PERLUS MICROCAP FUND LP REPORTS 5.3 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION HOLDER PITON REPORTS 7.1% STAKE; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Has Proposed That Gulf Island Invite Piton to Nominate Two Board Members

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for clients in the gas and oil, and marine industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $85.18 million. The firm fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the gas and oil industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.09, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.58 million shares or 2.35% less from 8.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 11,087 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 68,226 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). Ancora Ltd Liability Com holds 153,995 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 22,997 shares. 25,185 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0% stake. Kokino Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.50M shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0% or 27,004 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0% in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 77,517 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 25,042 shares. 4,813 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI).

