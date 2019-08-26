Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Comparison side by side

Both Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.38 N/A -1.20 0.00 NOW Inc. 14 0.40 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 demonstrates Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NOW Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, NOW Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NOW Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NOW Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NOW Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 39.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. had bearish trend while NOW Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.