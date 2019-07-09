Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has 3.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.80% -7.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -0.24% -3.76% -12.81% 0.72% -15.18% 16.9% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. In other hand, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.