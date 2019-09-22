Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.34 N/A -1.20 0.00 Archrock Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 0.34 32.11

Table 1 demonstrates Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Archrock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Archrock Inc.’s beta is 2.8 which is 180.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Archrock Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Archrock Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.3% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. shares and 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Archrock Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. had bearish trend while Archrock Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Archrock Inc. beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.