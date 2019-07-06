Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Upped Stake in Realty Incom (O) as Stock Price Declined; International Paper (IP) Stock Declined While Sasco Capital Has Trimmed by $13.18 Million Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 286,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 847,182 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.20 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Realty Incom (O) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,224 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 64,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Realty Incom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 907,840 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 31,983 shares stake. Sequoia Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brinker Cap invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg owns 1.96 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.21 million shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.19% or 37,550 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 10,864 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 201,951 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,991 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 14,897 shares. 11,745 are owned by Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated. Cna Financial, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,795 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 4,728 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Gam Ag stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.20M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bronczek’s Abrupt Retirement As FedEx President, COO Sheds Light On Mandatory Retirement Policy Change – Benzinga” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper Still A Good Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,490 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 6,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.06% or 277,392 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 7,791 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.23% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 77,349 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Waters Parkerson holds 0.9% or 145,430 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Gru invested in 0% or 8,871 shares. Moreover, Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has 10.61% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 397,697 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 885,257 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 208,864 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 129,970 shares. Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). American Research And Mgmt holds 1.29% or 61,256 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.63M shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delltechnologies by 45,500 shares to 36,064 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,895 shares, and cut its stake in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “102â¿áµˆ Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.