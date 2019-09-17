Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position in Honeywellint (HON) by $753,420 as Market Valuation Rose; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywellint (HON) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 171,820 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00M, down from 176,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Honeywellint for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 510,230 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 19,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 173,367 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibabagrouphold (NYSE:BABA) by 20,420 shares to 223,090 shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Comin (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.67% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,289 shares. Maple Cap Management stated it has 58,699 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,015 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Illinois-based First Amer Commercial Bank has invested 0.61% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 3,808 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 75,022 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 600 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 753,628 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parsec Financial Management has 2,160 shares. Joel Isaacson & Company Lc invested in 3,968 shares. 19,226 are held by Chase Counsel.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 661 shares to 12,353 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 10,445 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.67% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Monetary Grp stated it has 104 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 74,254 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 3,894 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) owns 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 53,129 shares. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% or 178,669 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 2.74M shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 6,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 82,560 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 1.32M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 114,048 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). California-based Green Street Lc has invested 2.44% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).