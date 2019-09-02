Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Stake in Goldman Sach (GS) Trimmed by $1.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Its Position by $61.19 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30M, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 04/04/2018 – RENISHAW PLC RSW.L : GOLDMAN SACHS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 5500P; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1295.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 323,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 348,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoftcor (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,500 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $203.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cernercorp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swift Run Management Limited holds 6% or 33,879 shares. 949 were reported by Capital Interest Inc Ca. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 1.36M shares. Pacifica Invs Lc accumulated 10.8% or 117,303 shares. 25,857 are held by Stanley. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma stated it has 0.82% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenleaf Trust invested in 3,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 2,346 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Lp stated it has 282,281 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc has 4,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. North Point Managers Oh holds 59,177 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap by 6,126 shares to 15,557 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,340 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Ser A.

