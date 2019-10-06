Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Position in Twitter (TWTR) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Cameco (CCJ) Holder Progeny 3 Has Upped Stake

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 23,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 176,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 152,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 6.23M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

