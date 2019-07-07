Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered Its Oraclecorp (ORCL) Holding; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 18 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 14 sold and trimmed holdings in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.83 million shares, up from 1.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Oraclecorp (ORCL) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 74,620 shares as Oraclecorp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 632,532 shares with $33.97M value, down from 707,152 last quarter. Oraclecorp now has $197.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 13,782 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) has risen 6.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $254.02 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 145,430 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 207,238 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.12% invested in the company for 19,553 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,864 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 482 shares to 70,603 valued at $83.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Incytegenomi (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 7,895 shares and now owns 46,007 shares. Cernercorp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ BANK AG downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 20. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $48 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 9. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings.