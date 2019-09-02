Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered Its Goldman Sach (GS) Position by $1.00 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30 million, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS DAVID SOLOMON NAMED SOLE PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoftcor (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,500 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $203.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson&John (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 2.10M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. 102,501 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,029 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 4,229 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 1,500 shares. 1.53 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Matrix Asset Advsrs has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lord Abbett & Limited Com stated it has 201,622 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Essex Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cna Fin has 0.32% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,949 shares. Compton Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 9,204 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Co owns 24,218 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 11,303 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cap Investors invested in 146,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1,175 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 2,438 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 13,482 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 1,660 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 0.35% or 14,556 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Geode Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Segment Wealth Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 32,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.05% stake. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Lc holds 39,565 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 450 shares.