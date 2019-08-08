Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Its Southernco (SO) Holding; Venator Materials Plc Ordinary Shares (VNTR) Shorts Decreased By 4.39%

Venator Materials Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:VNTR) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. VNTR’s SI was 1.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.39% from 1.60M shares previously. With 751,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Venator Materials Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:VNTR)’s short sellers to cover VNTR’s short positions. The SI to Venator Materials Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.84%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 820,020 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $157M, EST. $147.7M; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials: 20% of Pori’s Prior Total Capacity Available for Production; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Net $78M; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 15/05/2018 – Venator Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in BlueLinx; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Southernco (SO) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 11,578 shares as Southernco (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 247,181 shares with $12.77M value, up from 235,603 last quarter. Southernco now has $61.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 5.00 million shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $281.46 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 was made by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

