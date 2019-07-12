Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Equifaxinc (EFX) Stake; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increases Stake in Texas Instrs Com (TXN)

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Equifaxinc (EFX) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,369 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 26,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Equifaxinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 384,990 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 409% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,187 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. $2.34M worth of stock was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – DGRO, TXN, NEE, LIN – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TXN, KEM – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Growth Runway Will Continue Investor Cash Windfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 310,335 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 17,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Money Limited Company has invested 0.57% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Shoker Counsel has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 73 shares. Markel owns 658,000 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 211,295 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Monroe Bancorp Trust Mi invested in 4,876 shares. Gladius Mngmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 22,493 were reported by Community Bancorporation Na. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,137 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Tru LP owns 52,098 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability reported 9,250 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc owns 6,122 shares. Citadel Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northern Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.36M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 2.46M shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Company owns 0.24% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,225 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.32% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Nordea Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Jensen Inv holds 118,810 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.02% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intl Incorporated Ca reported 29,531 shares.