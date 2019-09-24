Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Dukeenergyco (DUK) Position By $580,008; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped By $1.51 Million Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Dukeenergyco (DUK) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 6,591 shares as Dukeenergyco (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 174,596 shares with $15.41 million value, up from 168,005 last quarter. Dukeenergyco now has $69.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 1.90 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 1396.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 52,129 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 55,862 shares with $1.62M value, up from 3,733 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $274.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 49.43M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 6,944 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Company has 0.32% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 136,680 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 7,801 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 68,222 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.01% or 673 shares in its portfolio. Assets Invest Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 16,666 shares. 9,838 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd holds 6,377 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt owns 503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,049 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.25% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1.11M shares. Heritage Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 18,195 shares. Bridges Inv Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability reported 7,707 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -2.52% below currents $95.4 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) stake by 31,653 shares to 361,364 valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,980 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:PCLN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Com has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.49% or 95,082 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc invested in 0.72% or 18,223 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amer Trust Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 3.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Salley & Associate reported 24,749 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsr Lc accumulated 1.14 million shares. Guardian L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,495 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Winch Advisory Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Co holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 308,721 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 70,744 shares. Eastern National Bank stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 13.21% above currents $29.52 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.