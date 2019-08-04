Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Cocacolaco (KO) Position; Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) SI Decreased By 20.03%

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Cocacolaco (KO) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 14,479 shares as Cocacolaco (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 960,925 shares with $45.03M value, up from 946,446 last quarter. Cocacolaco now has $223.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) had a decrease of 20.03% in short interest. ALNA’s SI was 489,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.03% from 612,200 shares previously. With 126,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s short sellers to cover ALNA’s short positions. The SI to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.45%. It closed at $3.94 lastly. It is down 60.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNA News: 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH FDA TO FINALIZE DESIGN OF URIROX-2; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMA- EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $94.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK TO MEET MILESTONES; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals: Pending Ongoing Interactions With FDA, Expects Initiation of URIROX-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Second Half 2018; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – INITIATION OF URIROX-1 TRIAL FOLLOWS MULTIPLE INTERACTIONS WITH FDA AFTER WHICH FDA CONFIRMED IT HAD NO COMMENTS ON PROTOCOL; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Existing Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund IOperating Expenses, Cap Requirements Into 2020; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Topline Data From URIROX-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Second Half 2019; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS INTO 2020

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.02 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 10,205 shares to 1.12M valued at $213.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 1,555 shares and now owns 99,313 shares. Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 3.19% above currents $52.33 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.