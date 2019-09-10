Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increases Stake in Exeloncorp (EXC); Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Hub Group (HUBG) by $1.08 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 26,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 136,763 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Exeloncorp (EXC) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 237,717 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 229,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Exeloncorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 2.39 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 156,921 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 452,699 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,287 shares. Walthausen & accumulated 121,778 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 46,246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Btim stated it has 403,161 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 12,800 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 116,611 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) or 7,330 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0.05% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.03% or 8,105 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 199,786 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Invesco Ltd has 35,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hub Group To Acquire CaseStack, Inc. Nasdaq:HUBG – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hub Group Breaks Ground on Second Chicago-Area Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McDermott Named Hub Group’s First Chief Human Resources Officer – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “My Favorite Stocks on Nasdaq – GuruFocus.com” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group Trucking Awarded Prestigious President’s Award for Safety by American Trucking Associations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 177,712 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $56.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 100,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $26.88M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ComEd Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell’s 2019 Best Practices Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Reaves W H And Co Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coastline Trust has 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,404 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has 1.43% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 38,680 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,640 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.16% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 69,148 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 4,147 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 52,625 shares. 457,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 21,796 shares. Verition Fund owns 227,089 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).