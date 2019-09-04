Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increases Holding in Centene (CNC); Lau Associates Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Decreased by $807,048 as Market Value Declined

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 50,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 99,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 49,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 1.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 4.14M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv Inc invested in 0.72% or 33,721 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 352 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 22,124 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 212,226 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,200 shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 0.63% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.23 million shares. Eaton Vance has 184,738 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 116,851 shares. Parkside Bank And owns 0.36% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,230 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc invested in 96,494 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 11,190 are held by Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc invested in 0.15% or 20,300 shares. 779,020 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 477,975 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 57,646 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares to 295,414 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 74,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,532 shares, and cut its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips Ready for a Rebound? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.