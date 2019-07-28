Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increased Hologic (HOLX) Holding; Capital International Trimmed By $301,990 Its Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Position

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 10,900 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock declined 0.02%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 71,525 shares with $3.46M value, up from 60,625 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $13.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 872,136 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

Capital International Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 2,990 shares as Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Capital International Inc holds 60,664 shares with $6.14 million value, down from 63,654 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase And Co now has $371.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 24,260 shares stake. 50,189 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Principal Group Inc holds 394,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 19,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 544,200 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.3% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 1.13M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Olstein Capital Management LP reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.01% or 44,971 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 89,373 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.06% or 30,000 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 119,767 shares. Glenview Ltd accumulated 10.76M shares or 4.65% of the stock.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Citigrpinc (NYSE:C) stake by 18,120 shares to 578,778 valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 11,665 shares and now owns 627,881 shares. Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Park Natl Oh reported 579,501 shares. Fil Limited holds 4.16 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 718,450 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 8,886 shares. New Jersey-based Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh reported 35,422 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited reported 2,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 273,739 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.41M shares. Elm Advisors has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company owns 132,341 shares. The Hawaii-based Cadinha Limited Liability Co has invested 3.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business Fin Services holds 0.15% or 8,458 shares.

Capital International Inc increased Huya Inc Adr stake by 157,400 shares to 183,600 valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) stake by 133,726 shares and now owns 271,326 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

