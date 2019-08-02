Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Holding in Qualcomminc (QCOM) Has Decreased by $2.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.00 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (QCOM) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 45,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 289,067 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, down from 334,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomminc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 29.73M shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 482 shares to 70,603 shares, valued at $83.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Incom (NYSE:O) by 6,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/16: (SGEN) (CTAS) (QCOM) Higher; (NUS) (IRMN) (SENS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The $272 Million Fine Is Fine For Qualcomm And The Drama Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc holds 0.07% or 21,151 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 10,000 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co has 0.39% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,657 shares. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sfe Investment Counsel has 3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 116,716 shares. First National Bank reported 26,102 shares stake. Nbt Bank N A New York owns 0.49% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,980 shares. M&T State Bank owns 1.18 million shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd stated it has 33,150 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,672 shares. 212,858 are held by Blair William Co Il. Country Trust Retail Bank holds 0% or 849 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vanguard Inc stated it has 97.60 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 35,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com owns 295,449 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv holds 0.42% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 9,503 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Interstate National Bank reported 700 shares. Proshare Lc accumulated 28,484 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Victory Cap Inc holds 0% or 2,590 shares. 605,253 were reported by Water Island Capital Lc. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Blackrock owns 12.41M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,349 shares. 1,527 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. 818,067 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,764 shares.