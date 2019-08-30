Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Holding in Echostar (DISH) Upped by $413,850 as Shares Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Its Position

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Echostar (DISH) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 13,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 62,644 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 49,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Echostar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 737,250 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,410 shares as the company's stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 6,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $77.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $216.69. About 353,313 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150,775 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 2.47% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,742 shares. 1,100 were reported by Arcadia Mi. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 1.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 146,248 shares. Proshare Limited Liability owns 111,788 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 6.11M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Capital Limited Company holds 0.13% or 2,005 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.28% or 97,713 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 66,763 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 3,641 shares. 700,666 are owned by United Automobile Association. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.44 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 473 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com reported 206,960 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares to 29,885 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Dish Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq" on February 13, 2019

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35 million worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700.