Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Upped Holding in Procter&Gamb (PG) by $450,170 as Market Valuation Rose; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Share Price Rose, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Procter&Gamb (PG) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 604,313 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.26 million, up from 600,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Procter&Gamb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 592,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 2.19M shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Bancshares reported 6,066 shares. Mechanics Bank Tru Department reported 45,346 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 3,855 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,102 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company owns 5,749 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.85% or 86,392 shares in its portfolio. Barry Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2,839 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 84,292 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 29,244 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 346,680 shares. 277,661 were accumulated by Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Aureus Asset reported 6,194 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,548 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $57.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywellint (NYSE:HON) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,820 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 51,100 shares to 310,332 shares, valued at $43.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.