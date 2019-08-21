Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $772,340 as Stock Value Rose; Aperio Group Increased Its Aecom (ACM) Stake by $303,920; Stock Price Rose

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 10,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 58,869 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 48,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 131,990 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 52.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 10,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 30,801 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 20,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 774,558 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 49,273 shares to 27,975 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 76,074 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 74,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 201,648 were accumulated by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Strs Ohio has 1.33 million shares. Delphi Ma has 13,590 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd holds 245 shares. Greenhaven Assocs holds 0.85% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. American Int Grp reported 342,774 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp stated it has 18,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 31,681 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 139,400 shares in its portfolio. 88,514 were accumulated by Advsr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 166 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Vanguard Group has 14.36 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.