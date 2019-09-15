Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Raised Holding in Regencycent (REG) as Market Value Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Amalgamated Bank Lifted Holding by $1.08 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Regencycent (REG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 42,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 35,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Regencycent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.70M shares traded or 89.81% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 11,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 64,734 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 53,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.69 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,203 shares to 52,018 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,738 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 3,205 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc owns 183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Markston Interest Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 75,093 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 6,204 shares. 320,964 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,622 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 838,913 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 8,372 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.56% or 432,068 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.29% or 72,270 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 166,744 shares. Blb&B Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 3,105 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp reported 89,266 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Lc accumulated 31,033 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 298,995 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 13,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 0.01% or 12,047 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,139 shares. Asset Management invested in 12,784 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 40 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. State Street Corp has invested 0.06% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Raymond James Associate owns 106,062 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 18,631 shares.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Regency Centers (REG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reg NMS for Dummies – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Regency Centers Issues 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report Nasdaq:REG – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Law360.com and their article: “SEC Approves Nasdaq Plan To Raise Reg A+ Standards – Law360” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reg A+ is the wild west of IPOs and here’s the latest example – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.