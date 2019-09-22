Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lifted By $420,000 Its Jd.Com (JD) Position; Devon Energy (DVN) Shorts Raised By 14.23%

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Jd.Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 14,000 shares as Jd.Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 122,090 shares with $3.70 million value, up from 108,090 last quarter. Jd.Com Inc now has $44.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10M shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) had an increase of 14.23% in short interest. DVN’s SI was 13.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.23% from 11.72 million shares previously. With 6.23M avg volume, 2 days are for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s short sellers to cover DVN’s short positions. The SI to Devon Energy Corporation’s float is 3.16%. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 4.79M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “When the Trade War Ends, JD Stock Has a Clear Shot at $50 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JD.com Stockâ€™s Problems Go Beyond the U.S.-China Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pinduoduo Catching Up to Alibaba and JD.com? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com: Turnaround Picks Up Momentum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 11.51% above currents $30.94 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 14.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Dnu Bankamer (NYSE:BAC) stake by 50,013 shares to 2.17 million valued at $62.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 5,890 shares and now owns 93,423 shares. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:PCLN) was reduced too.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.55 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 3.05 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Headinvest Ltd Com holds 17,546 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 180 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Evergreen Mngmt Lc has 51,503 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 173,714 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 0.04% stake. Assetmark Incorporated reported 3,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 27,216 shares.