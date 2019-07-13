Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Stake in Equifaxinc (EFX); As Genesee & Wyo Cl A Com S (GWR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Equifaxinc (EFX) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,369 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 26,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Equifaxinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 472,289 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (GWR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 13,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,686 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 77,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 727,600 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Holdings Inc by 59,720 shares to 99,720 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 42,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Those Ticking Clocks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Georgia Rail Bonds Give A Boost To State’s Short-Line Operators – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Freightliner Wins Rail Freight Operator of the Year at UK Multimodal Awards 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares has 115,811 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 1,030 shares. 12Th Street Asset Co Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 54,937 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 293,351 shares. Moreover, Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp has 2.56% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 622,329 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.23% or 12,552 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 275,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Smithfield Trust Co reported 40 shares. The Australia-based Rare Ltd has invested 4.58% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Citigroup owns 8,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 76,062 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 153,503 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69 million for 25.61 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Focus Turns To Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Millennials Optimistic about their Financial Future NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Boeing Follow Pattern For Scandal Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.74 million are held by Wellington Gp Llp. Glenmede Na accumulated 76,285 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 10,700 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,804 shares. Cap Intll Limited Ca accumulated 13,682 shares. Pnc Fin Ser stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 17,419 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 14,581 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,403 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,298 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 8,862 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.07% or 224,519 shares in its portfolio.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigrpinc (NYSE:C) by 18,120 shares to 578,778 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sach Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,704 shares, and cut its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).