Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Regencycent (REG) Position By $514,800; Shorts at LEVON RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (LVNVF) Raised By 21.11%

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Regencycent (REG) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 7,800 shares as Regencycent (REG)'s stock declined 0.89%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 42,907 shares with $2.86 million value, up from 35,107 last quarter. Regencycent now has $11.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 1.79M shares traded or 104.08% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

LEVON RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:LVNVF) had an increase of 21.11% in short interest. LVNVF’s SI was 32,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.11% from 27,000 shares previously. With 56,900 avg volume, 1 days are for LEVON RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:LVNVF)’s short sellers to cover LVNVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 17.37% or $0.033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.157. About 159,280 shares traded or 78.97% up from the average. Levon Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LVNVF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Levon Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.05 million. The firm primarily explores for silver, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the Cordero project that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Dnu Bankamer (NYSE:BAC) stake by 50,013 shares to 2.17M valued at $62.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dnu Bnknewyork (NYSE:BK) stake by 40,479 shares and now owns 200,737 shares. O’reillyauto was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regency Centers has $7200 highest and $6700 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 2.61% above currents $67.73 stock price. Regency Centers had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.