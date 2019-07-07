Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Fifththirdba (FITB) by $811,050 as Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Fifththirdba (FITB) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 32,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,457 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 152,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fifththirdba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.19 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sands Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.32M shares or 7.22% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,505 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,204 shares. 33,500 were reported by Cypress Funds Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 265,829 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 265 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 1.16% or 138,488 shares. Brandywine Managers holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 705 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 31,187 shares. Assetmark holds 7,501 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 23,206 are held by East Coast Asset Mngmt Llc. Iberiabank Corp reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares to 32,302 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 74,620 shares to 632,532 shares, valued at $33.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK).

