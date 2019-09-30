Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Its Fastenalco (FAST) Holding; KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (KMBIF) Sellers Decreased By 8.15% Their Shorts

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Fastenalco (FAST) stake by 102.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 68,500 shares as Fastenalco (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 135,450 shares with $4.41M value, up from 66,950 last quarter. Fastenalco now has $18.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 1.51 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) had a decrease of 8.15% in short interest. KMBIF’s SI was 54,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.15% from 58,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 271 days are for KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (OTCMKTS:KMBIF)’s short sellers to cover KMBIF’s short positions. It closed at $17.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Mcdonaldscor (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,403 shares to 180,982 valued at $37.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intelcorp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 23,730 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Honeywellint (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -3.85% below currents $32.76 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1.64M shares. Kistler accumulated 580 shares. Baillie Gifford has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested in 256,610 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 44,780 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 233,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aurora Counsel stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Interstate Commercial Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 19,592 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.73% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,496 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, July 18 Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,104 shares. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.