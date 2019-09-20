Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Hp (HPQ) Position; Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Its Pretium Res (PVG) Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Pretium Res Inc (PVG) stake by 15.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 75,995 shares as Pretium Res Inc (PVG)’s stock rose 47.68%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 561,254 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 485,259 last quarter. Pretium Res Inc now has $2.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Hp Inc (HPQ) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 31,653 shares as Hp Inc (HPQ)’s stock rose 5.57%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 361,364 shares with $7.51 million value, down from 393,017 last quarter. Hp Inc now has $27.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 9.20 million shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 14/05/2018 – HP Accelerates Innovation with Stunning Lineup of Premium PCs; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Jury Convicts Former Autonomy CFO of Fraud in H-P Deal; 09/03/2018 – HP INC – TENDER OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 08/03/2018 – On International Women’s Day HP Invites Girls Everywhere to Reinvent Their Stories; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 27/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Most Powerful Workstation for Machine Learning Development; 09/04/2018 – HP Introduces the World’s First Chromebook Detachable; 18/04/2018 – HPQ: HP said to be unnamed possible bidder for Xerox, The Deal r; 29/05/2018 – HP’s Growth in Shrinking PC Market Should Lift Results — Earnings Preview

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $859.51 million for 8.08 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold HPQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 565,843 shares or 53.39% less from 1.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 361,364 shares. Opus Grp stated it has 15,412 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited holds 0.1% or 40,170 shares. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Grassi Mgmt stated it has 25,600 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 12,497 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com invested in 4,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 253 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 4,625 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 10,340 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.33’s average target is 8.43% above currents $18.75 stock price. HP had 16 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid HP Inc. For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) stake by 14,739 shares to 191,492 valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizoncommu (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,269 shares and now owns 981,790 shares. At&Tcorp (NYSE:T) was raised too.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pretivm Repurchases 100% of Gold Offtake Agreement; Exploration Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Why Pretium Resources (PVG) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Zacks.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pretium Resources – A Detailed Look At 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) stake by 10,521 shares to 150,451 valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) stake by 518,739 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. La (NYSE:LZB) was reduced too.